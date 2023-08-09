True Health Be Healthy 5K & Kids Run

STAR Cares invites you to join us at the True Health Be Healthy 5K and Kids Run presented by AdventHealth on Saturday, September 23rd at the Orlando Sanford International Airport at 7:30am!

This course will have you soaring down a runway to the finish line! Join us with your friends, family, and coworkers as we take health to new heights! One company or group with the most participants (minimum 15) will win an award and $250. This is a great opportunity to get recognized at the event AND celebrate together! Proceeds from the Be Healthy 5K ensure that all Central Floridians have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare at a reasonable cost.

At the Be Healthy 5K, all participants will receive a race medal and t-shirt. Additionally, there will be a FREE Kids run. (Registration will open the week of the event on September 18th). For more info, click here.

