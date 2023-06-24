True Health KYSS Events

True Health KYSS Event

STAR Cares invites you to True Health’s KYSS (Know Your Status Sooner) events on June 24th & June 27th from 10a-2p!

True Health will be hosting a resource fair for HIV-related services, featuring guest speaker Jomil Luna, who will discuss HIV and STD stigmas. There will also be HIV testing, and the first 20 attendees will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card!

The event on Saturday, June 24th will take place at True Health Lake Underhill (5730 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32807.

The event on Tuesday, June 27th will take place at True Health Airport (400 W. Airport Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773.

