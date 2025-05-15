The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience @ House of Blues - 6/6/25

The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unparalleled celebration of the true king of pop music. Their powerful performance of Michael Jackson’s extensive catalog has united and ignited crowds on nearly every continent, and can only be described as an amazing musical spectacle that must be seen. Who’s Bad is the longest running Michael Jackson tribute and the only one to predate his untimely passing.

With over 2,500 performances worldwide, they have astounded even the most skeptical, selling out nearly 50 venues in the UK, including London’s O2 in December 2010, the venue where the King of Pop was scheduled to end his career with a 50-performance “This Is It” concert series.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group