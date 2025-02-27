UniverSoul Circus $19.94 Anniversary Sale + Enter for a Chance to Win Tickets

UniverSoul Circus

UniverSoul Circus is coming to Central Florida on March 20th - March 30th, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium (lot 8) in Tampa!

You could win four tickets for STAR 94.5′s night Under the Big Tent with JoJo as the Guest Ringmaster on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:30pm. Enter below between February 27th - March 19th, 2025 for your opportunity to win!

Don’t miss the $19.94 Anniversary Sale happening on Saturday, March 1st for 24 hours ONLY. Click here to take advantage for this limited offer!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 27th - March 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to UniverSoul Circus 3/22/25 7:30p performance at Raymond James Stadium Lot 8. ARV = $108. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.













