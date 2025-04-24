Virginia Samuels Cares Day - 5/17/25

Virginia Samuels Cares Day

Virginia Samuels Cares, Inc. is committed to providing services and education to individuals in the community who are affected by incarceration, homelessness, mental illness or stroke. To teach and connect vulnerable individuals with resources that can equip them with skills to become economically self-sufficient, while spreading awareness towards mental health and stroke prevention.

Enjoy a free community day on Saturday, May 17 from 4p-7p of giving, fun and resources. Vendors, Food Trucks, Games, Entertainment, and Free Prizes!

