Virginia Samuels Cares Day - 5/17/25

Virginia Samuels Cares Day

Virginia Samuels Cares, Inc. is committed to providing services and education to individuals in the community who are affected by incarceration, homelessness, mental illness or stroke. To teach and connect vulnerable individuals with resources that can equip them with skills to become economically self-sufficient, while spreading awareness towards mental health and stroke prevention.

Enjoy a free community day on Saturday, May 17 from 4p-7p of giving, fun and resources. Vendors, Food Trucks, Games, Entertainment, and Free Prizes!

For more information, click here.

HRDB

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!