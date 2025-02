Hamilton Elementary School

With the goal of empowering young girls to boost their confidence, set meaningful goals, and develop into visionary leaders of tomorrow!

The Visionary Girls event is all about creating a supportive and uplifting environment is essential to helping these girls realize their full potential which will take place on March 12th at 2:30p at Hamilton Elementary school in celebration of Women’s Month.

To register, click here.

