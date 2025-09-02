Walk to End Lupus Now, Orlando 10th Anniversary - 9/20/25

Walk to End Lupus Now

Walk to End Lupus Now™ events are conducted nationwide by the Lupus Foundation of America and its national network to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for those who suffer from its brutal impact.

The 10th Anniversary Walk to End Lupus Now™ in Orlando takes place at Avalon Park on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Registration for the Walk begins at 10:00AM and the Walk begins at 10:45AM.

Location: Avalon Park at Town Park

3651 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828

Funds raised through the Central Florida Walk event will support life-saving research and education programs for people with lupus.

©2025 Cox Media Group