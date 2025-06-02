Walt Disney World Summer Splash With JoJo & Jay Hicks

Disney H2O Glow After Hours

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,” an all-new theatrical production inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic “The Little Mermaid”. This fully reimagined show will feature stunning set pieces, imaginative costumes, cutting-edge effects, skillful puppetry, and a bold new design aesthetic that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,” an all-new live production starring your favorite Disney Villains, debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! In this new show, the Magic Mirror has summoned us to help decide which Disney Villain has been treated most unfairly, with fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent each breaking through the glass to take the stage in live production numbers that plead their case.

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Parade

Coming to Magic Kingdom Park in summer 2025, “Disney Starlight” is an all-new evening parade spectacular celebrating magical moments from Disney stories that have been illuminated, enhanced, and touched by starlight.

Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

This summer you can enjoy waves of family fun at Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon. Splash into magic—and enjoy lower wait times for popular attractions—at this 3-hour nighttime event! Experience Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park after the sun goes down and the park closes. enjoy more water park fun (exclusively at night) - after the gates close, with lower wait times!

