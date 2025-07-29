water safety tips

We’re at peak summer and that means swimming in pools, the ocean and lakes. STAR 94.5 wants to help keep you and your family safe this summer with important water safety tips.

Pools offer a controlled, predictable setting with consistent temperature, clear visibility, and no currents or waves, making them ideal for swim lesson training for children and adults.

The ocean presents a dynamic environment with variable conditions like currents, waves, marine life, and potential hazards, requiring different skills in addition to average swim ability and mental preparation.

Always, designate a “Water Watcher” who takes the oath to keep a watchful eye on friends and family in the pools and at the beach.

A rip current is particularly dangerous for weak or non-swimmers. However, even the most experienced swimmer is no match for a strong rip current. So, remember these safety tips regarding rip currents:

Unsure of the warning signs of a riptide? Here are some helpful tips to know what to look for.

Look for a channel of churning, choppy water.

Look for a line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving seaward.

Look for an area having a notable difference in water color.

You can always ask a lifeguard at a guarded beach and they will let you know.

This is the sequence of a forming rip current.

Incoming waves push water toward the shoreline

An imbalance of water begins to pile up in the surf zone.

To stay in balance, the water creates a pathway back through the surf known as a sandbar

At that point the rip current gains strength Once the flowing water passes through the narrow gap, it begins to spread out.

©2025 Cox Media Group