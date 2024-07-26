We Got Your Chance To Win Tickets To Wild ‘N Out

Wild N' Out

For 20 years, Wild ‘N Out has been more than just a show, it has been a launching pad for some of today’s biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams and now it’s making its way to Central Florida on Saturday, September 7th at the Kia Center!

The Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour promises an unforgettable night of laughter and surprises. Wild ‘N Out cast members from past and present will engage audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Additionally, the tour will host musical performances by some of today’s hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show’s iconic challenges.

Listen all week (7/29-8/2) inside the 3pm hour for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between now - September 4th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 26th - September 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Wild ‘N Out Live tickets at the Kia Center on Saturday, September 7th. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









