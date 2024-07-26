We Got Your Chance To Win Tickets To Wild ‘N Out

Wild N' Out

For 20 years, Wild ‘N Out has been more than just a show, it has been a launching pad for some of today’s biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams and now it’s making its way to Central Florida on Saturday, September 7th at the Kia Center!

The Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour promises an unforgettable night of laughter and surprises. Wild ‘N Out cast members from past and present will engage audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Additionally, the tour will host musical performances by some of today’s hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show’s iconic challenges.

Listen all week (7/29-8/2) inside the 3pm hour for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between now - September 4th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 26th - September 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Wild ‘N Out Live tickets at the Kia Center on Saturday, September 7th. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!