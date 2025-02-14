We Got Your Premium Tickets To See The Legends of Laughter

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, Lavell Crawford and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Enter below between February 15th - March 15th for your opportunity to win a pair of PREMIUM tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 15th - March 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of premium tickets to see Legends of Laughter at Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

