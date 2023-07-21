We Got Your Shot To Meet Ricky Smiley At The STAR 94.5 Studio

Rickey Smiley

Ricky Smiley is coming to Orlando and STAR 94.5 has your opportunity to win two passes for a meet-n-greet breakfast with him on Wednesday, July 26th at STAR 94.5 Studio inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Space.

Listen all weekend (7/22-7/24) for key words to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, July 22nd

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, July 23rd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 22nd - July 23rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, July 9th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets for a meet-n-greet breakfast with Ricky Smiley on Wednesday, July 26th at STAR 94.5 Studio. ARV = $20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group