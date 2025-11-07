We Have Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Glenn Jones

Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch Celebration

There’s nothing like spending the holidays surrounded by laughter, joy, and great company, especially when it comes with live music and delicious food!

CB Bistro Jazz Club is teaming up with Blue Light Entertainment of Central Florida to host a Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch at MetroWest Golf Club on Sunday, December 7th.

Listen this week (11/10–11/14) during the 1p hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon filled with soulful sounds and holiday cheer, featuring Jarred Armstrong on saxophone and a special live performance by International Recording Artist Glenn Jones - the perfect way to kick off the most festive month of the year!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 10th - November 14th, 2025. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designate caller at 1-844-945-2945. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch Celebration at the MetroWest Golf Club on Sunday, December 7th. ARV = $231.22. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

