We Have Your Shot To Win Tickets To See Roy Woods Jr

Comedy Central veterans Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper are heading to Dr. Phillips Center on December 7th for their America, For The Last Time Tour!
Listen all week (8/20-8/23) inside the 1pm hour for your chance to win your pair of tickets!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 20th - August 23rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Roy Wood Jr at Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, December 7th, 2024. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2024 Cox Media Group