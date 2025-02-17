We Them Ones @ Addition Financial Arena - 5/11/25

we them ones

The “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” is more than just a comedy show; it is a comedy experience that you won’t want to miss. With comedy heavyweights featured on the bill and a media reach of over 125 million, this tour promises to be a game-changer, with Mike Epps hosting the night. Epps, known for his roles in “Friday,” “Sparkle,” “Jumping the Broom,” and the hilarious Netflix situation comedy, “The Upshaws,” Mike guarantees a night of relentless laughter, delivering his signature style to the audience all night!

Comedians include; Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, Mojo Brookzz, HaHa Davis, and other special surprises!

To purchase tickets, click here.

