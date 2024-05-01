We Them Ones Comedy Tour @ Addition Financial Arena - 5/12/24

we them ones

Fasten your seat belts, comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious at the Addition Financial Arena when it hosts “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on May 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now! BMN Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the most awaited comedy spectacle of the year - the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour”. Comprising an unmissable lineup of comedic maestros, this tour promises evenings filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments.

Mike Epps:Leading the night as the host, the iconic Mike Epps, from “Next Friday” to his stand-up specials, promises a night of relentless laughter that binds the evening together with his signature style.

Deray Davis: From his hit Netflix special to scene-stealing roles in movies like “21 Jump Street”, Davis guarantees a comedic performance like no other.

DC Young Fly: From digital success on platforms like Vine to conquering the stage on “Wild ‘N Out”, DC Young Fly’s raw humor and charismatic delivery make him a must-watch.

Chico Bean: An integral part of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out”, Chico Bean’s wit and infectious energy have charmed audiences all over the world.

Karlous Miller: An original cast member of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out”, Karlous’ southern charm combined with his unapologetically raw humor has made him a favorite among fans.

Lil Duval: Merging comedy with chart-topping hits like “Smile (Living My Best Life)”, Duval’s unique brand of humor leaves audiences both laughing and dancing.

Mojo Brookzz: A rising star, Mojo brings a fresh and invigorating perspective to the comedy arena.

