Weekend of Winning - Maxwell

Maxwell is coming to Kia Center on Saturday, August 9th for his second leg of The Serenade Tour! With special guests, Lucky Daye, you don’t want to miss this night of R&B!

Listen all weekend (3/29-3/30) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, March 29th

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 30th

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 29th - March 30th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, March 29th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, March 30th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Maxwell at Kia Center on Saturday, August 9th, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

