Weekend of Winning

Janet Jackson is coming to Orlando and STAR 94.5 wants to hook you up with free tickets! You could be headed to the Kia Center on July 20th, 2023 to see Janet Jackson with special guest Nelly in concert!

Listen all weekend (1/20-1/21) for key words for your opportunity to win tickets! When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, January 20th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, January 21st

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 20th - January 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, February 11th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, February 11th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Janet Jackson on Saturday, July 20th, 2023 at the Kia Center. ARV = $119.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

