Weekend Of Winning

SZA is bringing her North American S.O.S. Tour to Florida and STAR 94.5 has your tickets to her stop at Amalie Arena on Friday, September 22nd, 2023!

Listen all weekend (8/2-8/4) for key words for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, August 2nd

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, August 3rd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Monday, August 4th

10am-11am

11am-12pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

5pm-6pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 2nd, 2023 - August 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 2nd, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 3rd and 10a, 11a, 2p, 4p, 5p on Monday, August 4th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see SZA on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 at the Amalie Arena. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





