Weekend Of Winning

Heart & Soul Music Festival is coming to Orlando at Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, October 14th!

Heart & Soul Music Festival has become a can’t-miss event celebrating African Americanculture with its star-studded music lineups, vendors, health screenings, and educational resources! This festival is a hybrid experience of both the arts and community connection, facilitating social interaction not only within attendees and existing social groups, but also social interactions across demographic boundaries. With performances from Grammy Awards-winning Stephanie Mills with Atlantic Starr, Lakeside, Kenny Lattimore, and Raheem Devaughn.

Listen all weekend (10/7-10/8) for key words for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, October 7th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, October 8th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 7th, 2023 - October 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, October 8th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $160. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

