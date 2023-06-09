Weekend Of Winning

Daddy Daughter Dance

Join us for a very special night at STAR 94.5′s Daddy Daughter Dance sponsored by Your Local Ford Dealers on Saturday, June 17th at Legend’s on International Drive in Orlando!

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes a delicious buffet, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing and more. You’ll create memories that last a lifetime!

Plus, you could win a $500 Visa gift card for first place in the Daddy Daughter Dance Contest, and another $500 Visa gift card for first place for the Best Dressed Daddy & Daughter Duo!

Listen all weekend (6/10-6/11) for key words for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to STAR 94.5′s Daddy Daughter Dance!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, June 10th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, June 11th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Tickets are $60 per adult and $40 per child (under 18) plus applicable fees & taxes. Unlimited buffet included in ticket. Parking is free!

The first 50 daddy/daughter duos in the door will receive two tickets to Crayola Experience.

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 10th, 2023 - June 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, June 11th and 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Monday, May 29th, 2023 and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) to STAR 94.5′s Daddy Daughter Dance at Legends Resto & Lounge on Saturday, June 17th. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group