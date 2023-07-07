Weekend Of Winning

ne-yo

NE-YO is bringing Robin Thicke and Mario along for his ‘Champagne and Roses Tour’ to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 24th.

Listen all weekend (7/8-7/9) for key words to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, July 8th

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, July 9th

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 8th - July 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, July 9th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 24th. ARV = $59. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

