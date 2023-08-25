Weekend of Winning

KIRK FRANKLIN

Gospel star Kirk Franklin is bringing The Reunion Tour to Orlando at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, October 5th! With special guests performances by Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton so you know it’s going to be a night to remember!

Listen all weekend (8/26-8/27) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, August 26th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, August 27th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 26th - August 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 27th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to The Reunion Tour at at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, October 5th, 2023. ARV = $64. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

