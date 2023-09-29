Weekend of Winning

Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating, explore the decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of the immersive family Spooktacular Festivities.

SeaWorld’s Spooktacular runs select days, now through Oct. 31st and is included with park admission.

Listen all weekend (9/30-10/1) for key words for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets!

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, September 30th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, October 1st

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 30th - October 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 27th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Seaworld’s Spooktacular + Parking tickets. ARV = $399.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

