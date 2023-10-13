Weekend of Winning

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

STAR 94.5 wants to send you plus three to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream taking place select nights now through Oct. 31, 2023.

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken the guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs.

Listen all weekend (10/14-10/15) for key words for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, October 14th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, October 15th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

*Costumes are not allowed.

Visit HowlOScream.com to purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year’s Howl-O-Scream.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 30th - October 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, October 15th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream + Parking tickets valid for one night admission through October 31, 2023. ARV = $601.84. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.













©2023 Cox Media Group