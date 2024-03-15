Weekend of Winning

Funk Fest

Funk Fest returns to the Central Florida Fairgrounds with an incredible 2024 line-up on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

Listen all weekend (3/16-3/17) for key words for your chance to win a pair of 2-day tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, March 16th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 17th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Get tickets at FunkFestTour.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 16th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, March 16th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, March 17th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Funk Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

