Weekend of Winning - Aquatica’s AquaGlow

AquaGlow

Light up your summer nights at Aquatica Orlando! Experience the all-new AquaGlow, The ultimate neon nighttime swim party! Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items.

Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, now through September 7th.

Listen all weekend (7/20-7/21) for key words for your chance to win a family pack of four tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, July 20th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, May 21st

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 20th - July 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, July 20th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, July 21st and submit your entry. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica’s AquaGlow from Friday, June 7th - Saturday, September 7th. Aquatica AquaGlow is an evening event on specific dates only. Please check for valid dates here. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

