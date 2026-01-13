Weekend of Winning - Blues is Alright

King George, Sir Charles Jones, West Love, Lenny Williams, Ronnie Bell, and 803 Fresh are bringing The Blues Is Alright Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 13th for a special Valentine’s Weekend show!
Listen all weekend (1/17-1/19) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.
Listen inside the following hours for a key word:
Saturday, January 17th
- 10am-11am
- 12pm-1pm
- 2pm-3pm
- 4pm-5pm
- 6pm-7pm
Sunday, January 1th
- 1pm-2pm
- 2pm-3pm
- 3pm-4pm
- 4pm-5pm
- 6pm-7pm
Monday, January 19th
- 10am-11am
- 12pm-1pm
- 2pm-3pm
- 4pm-5pm
- 6pm-7pm
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 17th - January 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, January 17th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Monday, January 18th and 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, January 19th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Blues is Alright tour on 2/13/26 at the Addition Financial Arena . ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
