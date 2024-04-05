Weekend of Winning - Chris Brown

STAR 94.5 Chris Brown

Chris Brown is coming to Orlando! STAR 94.5 wants to give you a shot at scoring two tickets to see him in concert on Saturday, July 13th at the Kia Center!

Listen all weekend (4/6-4/7) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, April 6th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, April 7th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Saturday, April 6th - Sunday, April 7th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, April 6th, 2024 and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Chris Brown Show at Kia Center on 7/13/24. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group