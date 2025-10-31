Weekend of Winning - Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Music Soulchild

Music Soulchild

Orlando! It’s time to start Classic Weekend off with style! STAR 94.5 proudly presents Alumni Select - the exclusive Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Musiq Soulchild!

It all goes down on Thursday, November 20th with your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May at Mango’s Café on International Drive! Get ready for a night of celebration - as we honor some of Central Florida’s most influential movers and shakers with Honorary Doctorates from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.

Listen all weekend (11/1-11/2) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, November 1st

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, November 2nd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

You can enjoy an elegant evening with a cocktail happy hour from 8p-10p, sounds by STAR 94.5 mixers DJ Kyle LaRue & DJ Caesar, and then cap the night off with a live performance by Musiq Soulchild!

Doors open at 8 pm. 21 + event.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 1st - November 2nd. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, October 4th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, October 5th and submit your entry. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Classic Weekend Kick Off Party at Mango’s on 11/20/26. ARV = $88. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

