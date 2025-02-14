Weekend of Winning - Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

Fantasia

Grammy award winning superstar Fantasia is coming to Orlando at the Addition Financial Arena on April 25th, 2025 with special guest Anthony Hamilton!

Listen all weekend (2/15-2/16) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a $100 restaurant gift card!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, February 15th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, February 16th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/15/25-2/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, February 15th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, February 16th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Fantasia live on 4/25/25 at Addition Financial Arena & one $100 restaurant gift card. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

