Weekend of Winning - Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

Fantasia

Grammy award winning superstar Fantasia is coming to Orlando at the Addition Financial Arena on April 25th, 2025 with special guest Anthony Hamilton!

Listen all weekend (2/15-2/16) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a $100 restaurant gift card!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, February 15th

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, February 16th

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/15/25-2/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, February 15th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, February 16th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Fantasia live on 4/25/25 at Addition Financial Arena & one $100 restaurant gift card. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!