Weekend of Winning - Howl O Scream At SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns at Seaworld Orlando! Brace yourself for an even more chilling experience with more to SEA than years before- 4 All-New horror-filled houses, 7 Scare Zones, plus New Interactive Bars, your Favorite Terrifying Shows, and course, coasters in the dark. The only things missing are places to hide.

Listen all weekend (10/19-10/20) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Seaworld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream taking place select nights now through November 2nd!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, October 19th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, October 20th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

*Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. No costumes are allowed.

The terror is waiting for you! Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 19th - October 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a,12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, October 19th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, October 20th and submit your entry. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream + Parking tickets valid for one night admission through November 2, 2024. Howl-O-Scream is a separately-ticketed night event. ARV = $269.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

