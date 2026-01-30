Weekend of Winning - Katt Williams

Katt Williams

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

Listen all weekend (1/31-2/1) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets to kick off Black History Month!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, January 31st

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, February 1st

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 31st - February 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, January 31st and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, February 1st and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Katt Williams at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th, 2026. ARV = $157.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

