Weekend of Winning - Legends of Laughter

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28th, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, Lavell Crawford and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Listen all weekend (3/22-3/23) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, March 22nd

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 23rd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 22nd - March 23rd. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, March 22nd and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, March 23rd and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28th, 2025. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group