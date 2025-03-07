Weekend of Winning - Mary J. Blige

MARY J BLIGE

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is bringing The For My Fans Tour to the Kia Center on Friday, April 25th, 2025.

Listen all weekend (3/8-3/9) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, March 8th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 9th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/8/25-3/9/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, January 25th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, January 26th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Mary J. Blige at Kia Center on Friday, April 25th. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

