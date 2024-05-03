Weekend of Winning - Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott

Groundbreaking rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott is heading to Orlando on Tuesday, July 30th with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland!

Listen all weekend (5/4-5/5) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, May 4th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, May 5th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 4th - May 5th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, May 4th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, May 5th and submit your entry. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Missy Elliott at Kia Center on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group