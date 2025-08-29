Weekend of Winning - Monica & Brandy

The Boy Is Mine

You could win four tickets to catch The Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy & Monica in concert plus special guest Kelly Rowland on Friday, December 12th at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa!

Listen all Labor Day weekend (8/30-9/1) for key words for your chance to win a tickets for you plus 3 girlfriends to see the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, August 30th

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, August 31st

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Saturday, September 1st

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 30th - September 1st. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 30th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 31st and 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p on Monday, September 1st and submit your entry. One pair of tickets to The Boy Is Mine 12/12/15 at Benchmark International Arena. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

