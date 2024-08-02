Weekend Of Winning - Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees

Ms. Lauryn Hill + The Fugees

The Celebration Continues as Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees bring the Miseducation anniversary tour to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, August 9th!

Listen all weekend (8/3-8/4) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, August 3rd

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, August 4th

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 3rd - August 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a,12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 3rd and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 4th and submit your entry. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, August 9th. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


