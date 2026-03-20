Weekend of Winning - The R&B Lovers Tour

The R&B Lovers Tour

R&B icons Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine are set to bring The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage.

Listen all weekend (3/21-3/22) for key words for your chance to win a pair of reserved seating for the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, March 21st

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 22nd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 21st - March 22nd. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, March 21st and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, March 22nd and submit your entry. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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