Weekend of Winning - Rhythm & Boots Summer Fest

STAR 94.5 welcomes the Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest with 803 Fresh plus Syleena Johnson, K Michelle and more performing live on Saturday, July 26th at the Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, FL 32712).

Listen all weekend (7/19-7/20) for key words for your chance to win a four pack of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, July 19th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, July 20th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 19th - July 20th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, July 19th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, July 20th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets to the Rhythm & Boots Summer Fest on 7/26/25 at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $60.74. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

