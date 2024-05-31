Weekend of Winning - STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance





Daddy Daughter Dance

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is back! Dads, you can create timeless memories with your little princess for an evening of dancing, dinner and fun!

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will take place at a new location this year! Join us on Saturday, June 15th starting at 5pm at the Majestic Life Event Center (located next to the Majestic Life Church in Orlando). Parking is free.

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing, contests, food and more. Dinner from Shake Shake is included in your ticket. You could win a $200 first place prize in the Daddy-Daughter Duo Dance contest, or the Best Dressed Daddy-Daughter Duo!

Listen all weekend (6/1-6/2) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, June 1st

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, June 2nd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 1st - June 2nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, June 1st and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, June 2nd and submit your entry. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Majestic Life Event Center on Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

