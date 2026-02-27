Weekend of Winning - STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree

Orlando Derby Soiree

Get ready to dress to impress!

STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Listen all weekend (2/28-3/1) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, February 28th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, March 1st

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

*21 or older event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

803 Fresh

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 28th - March 1st. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, February 28th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, March 1st and submit your entry. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Orlando Derby Soiree on 5/2/26 at Serenity Ranch in Orlando. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group