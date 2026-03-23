We’ve Got Your Wu Tang Clan Hook Up

Wu Tang

STAR 94.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to catch Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at Kia Center on September 22nd.

Just enter below for your chance to win tickets from STAR 94.5!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 27th at 10am, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 20th - April 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Wu-Tang Clan at Kia Center on 9/22/26. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group