Wild ‘N Out Live @ Kia Center - 9/7/24

Wild ‘N Out Live

Get ready for one last ride! Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out: The Final Lap Tour arrives at Kia Center Saturday, September 27.

For 20 years, Wild ‘N Out has been more than just a show, it has been a launching pad for some of today’s biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams. The show has also been a platform for up-and-coming comedians and musicians, providing a unique opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience.

Wild ‘N Out has been recognized for its cultural impact, receiving an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (series or special). Its influence extends beyond television, shaping comedy trends and fostering a generation of performers who blend humor with social commentary.

The Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour promises an unforgettable night of laughter and surprises. Wild ‘N Out cast members from past and present will engage audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Additionally, the tour will host musical performances by some of today’s hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show’s iconic challenges.

