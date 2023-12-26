Win $1,000 Five Times A Day Weekdays

Pays Your Bills

STAR 94.5 is going to pay some holiday bills, and you have five opportunities every weekday to score $1,000! STAR 94.5′s Ricky Smiley Pays Your Bills kicks off on Monday, January 8th, 2024 at 8am!

Listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword. You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword in the form below. Then, you’re entered for STAR 94.5′s Ricky Smiley Pays Your Bills and could score $1,000!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Download the free STAR 94.5 app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter STAR 94.5′s Ricky Smiley Pays Your Bills!

That’s four-weeks of winning from January 8th, 2024 through February 2nd, 2024. *Excluding January 15, 20 24 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–2/2/24 (excl. 1/15/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

