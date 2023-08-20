Win $1,000 Weekdays @ 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 5pm

Pays Your Bills

We’ve got five opportunities every weekday for you to score $1,000 with STAR 94.5′s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills! The winning starts on Monday, August 28th, 2023!

Here’s how you could win from STAR 94.5:

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword.

You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword in the form above.

Then, you’re entered for STAR 94.5′s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills and could score $1,000!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Download the free STAR 94.5 app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter STAR 94.5′s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills!

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



