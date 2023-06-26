Win 4-Pack Of Tickets To Island H2O Water Park

ISLAND H2O WATER PARK

Island H2O Water Park is now open for the season. This summer, make family memories at Island H2O water park!

Listen this week (6/26-6/30) at 12p for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets! Plus, you can enter below for another way to win!

Escape to Island H2O this summer! Orlando’s newest water park offers island fun for the whole family, including thrilling waterslides, a relaxing lazy river, a huge wave pool, children’s play areas and more! Island H2O is named THE BEST SEASON PASS VALUE in Florida and Top 5 Best Outdoor Water Parks in America by USA Today! Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 26th, 2023 - June 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: 4-pack of tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $199.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

