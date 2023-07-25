Win $500 in School Supplies Courtesy of Wendy’s

Wendy's

Join STAR 94.5 at the 13th Annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 5th at the Altamonte Mall from 11am-4pm. It’s Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, so you can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money! Plus, you can connect with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. Meet representatives from the Orlando Magic, see animals from the Central Florida Zoo, live gators from Gatorland and more!

Start off the school year right with $500 in school supplies from Wendy’s! For your chance to win, pick-up an entry form at the STAR 94.5 table, find ‘Wendy’ around the expo and then return your entry by 4pm.

Waking up has never been sweeter with Wendy’s breakfast! Try our Homestyle French Toast Sticks dipped in syrup, our Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with crispy chicken filet topped with maple honey butter or the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with that Applewood smoked bacon and maple butter. There’s no wrong choices here! It’s a wake-up call for you and your tastebuds. You’ve got a little sweet and a little savory with each! Most importantly, you’ve got three great reasons to get out of bed in the morning. At participating Wendy’s during breakfast hours.





©2023 Cox Media Group