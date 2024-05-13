Win Childish Gambino Tickets With Lorenzo

Childish Gambino

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED

Donald Glover will bring his Childish Gambino alter ego to Central Florida with the New World Tour! It will likely be the last time Gambino will perform as Glover so don’t miss out on your opportunity to see him at Amalie Arena with special guest Willow on September 4th!

Listen all week (5/13-5/17) inside the 3p hour for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10am.

For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 13th - May 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Childish Gambino at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Setptember 4th, 2024. ARV = $111.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



