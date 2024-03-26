Win Chris Brown Tickets w/ Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas

STAR 94.5 Chris Brown

Chris Brown is coming to Orlando! STAR 94.5 wants to give you a shot at scoring two tickets to see him in concert on Saturday, July 13th at the Kia Center!

Listen this week (3/26-3/29) with Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas inside the 3pm hour for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show. Tune-in for the cue to call, be ready to dial 844-945-2945 and you could be headed to the show for free!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 29th at 10am. Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 26th - March 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Chris Brown Show at Kia Center on 7/13/24. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!